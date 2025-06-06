World Rugby And Stepathlon Launch Road To Twickenham

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) London, United Kingdom In an exciting first-of-its-kind collaboration, World Rugby and Stepathlon are proud to launch Road to Twickenham powered by Stepathlon – a global fan engagement and wellness initiative designed to uniquely have supporters participate in the biggest ever Women's Rugby World Cup.

Road to Twickenham is an inclusive and accessible initiative by World Rugby and Stepathlon aimed at engaging with global fans for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025



This dynamic Virtual Challenge, hosted exclusively on the Rugby World Cup App, kicked off from 100 days to go until the first match of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025, when hosts England take on USA at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland on Friday 22nd August.



With Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 already set to be the biggest celebration of women's rugby ever, Road to Twickenham is a great way for all fans to be involved - building the excitement and anticipation of the tournament, and helping fans learn more about the players, teams and venues.



Road to Twickenham invites fans to engage in physical activity, contests and quizzes to win points, move up the leaderboard, compete against other global fans for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including tickets, merchandise and matchday experiences. It will build a global, active, community all looking to engage with Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.



Stepathlon is committed to supporting the growth of women's sport and Road to Twickenham will celebrate the Women's Rugby World Cup and elevate awareness of the women's game by encouraging fans all around the world to get active, participate, and support their favourite teams. Road to Twickenham is for anyone, anywhere, anytime.



Road to Twickenham has also partnered with World Rugby's Global Charity Partner - ChildFund Rugby ( ) who are harnessing the power of rugby to drive positive social change, supporting children and young people in vulnerable communities.



Road to Twickenham will be conducted in two phases



Phase 1: Road to Twickenham - 100 Days to Go Prep Sprint (Live until 21st August)

The first challenge, during the lead-up to the Tournament, will encourage participants to embark on a virtual journey through the eight host locations, uncovering iconic landmarks and earning points by completing a series of fun, wellness-based and rugby-inspired tasks. These activities are designed to inspire, educate, and energize fans. Along the way, participants can win exclusive match tickets and other rewards. It sets the stage for the main challenge, building momentum and anticipation as fans gear up for the Tournament.



Phase 2: Road to Twickenham (22nd August – 27th September)

During the Tournament, the virtual course shifts focus to the official Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 stadia, with participants progressing through match-day inspired challenges tied to real-time tournament moments. As fans climb the leaderboard, they unlock the chance to win tickets, merchandise, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The Road to Twickenham culminates in a grand finale, with top participants heading to Twickenham to see the Final on Saturday 27th of September live, with exclusive hospitality as part of an unforgettable occasion.



“We're thrilled to launch Road to Twickenham in partnership with Stepathlon,” said Sarah Massey, Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director .“This initiative offers a fantastic way for fans around the world to get active, engage with women's rugby, and discover more about the players, teams, and venues. With the 2025 tournament set to be the biggest yet, we're excited to provide this unique opportunity for fans to be part of history-wherever they are.”



Ravi Krishnan, CEO & Founder of Stepathlon , shared,“As a passionate advocate for the growth and progression of women's sport, I believe we are at a pivotal moment to drive real, lasting impact. Partnering with World Rugby for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 allows us to harness that momentum - to help bring more fans into stadiums, amplify the energy of the game, and build a global movement. The Road to Twickenham, powered by Stepathlon isn't just a wellness initiative - it's a Call to Action. It's about building communities, inspiring participation, and accelerating the visibility and impact of women's sport on and off the field.”



Megan Knight, ChildFund Rugby Co-Director , said,“We are excited to extend our reach with Road to Twickenham – inspiring more children, families, and communities to move, play, and learn. This partnership allows us to share the values of rugby in new ways, and we look forward to seeing the fun and benefits unfold for everyone involved.”



How to Join the Road to Twickenham

Download the Rugby World Cup App and sign up today [insert bitly link].

Road to Twickenham is inclusive and accessible – no matter your age, gender, location or physical ability. Whether you're seeing a scrum for the first time, following your favourite player or backing your home nation, this is your chance to be part of a global movement.



About World Rugby

World Rugby is the international governing body of rugby union, driving the sport's global development and overseeing major tournaments, including the Rugby World Cup and the Women's Rugby World Cup. With a strong focus on inclusion, sustainability, and innovation, World Rugby connects millions of players and fans across the world.



About Stepathlon

Stepathlon is a unique fan engagement platform with clients including World Rugby, Manchester City, CVC owned IPL Team Gujarat Titans, US Major League Rugby and a growing global blue-chip client base.



The proprietary fan engagement and data platform focuses on active participation and engagement to deliver a powerful turnkey fan and consumer engagement platform for Rightsholders and Brands. The Stepathlon platform creates a unique, innovative, digital asset (IP) that is scalable, ethically collecting clean, actionable fan data and engaging fan bases to unlock multiple revenue opportunities and expands audiences in new and existing markets to increase fan lifetime value.



The platform hosts a mass participation challenge, where participants move around a 'virtual course' by being physically active and engaging with content, quizzes, customised contests, and like-minded fan communities. They focus on three key pillars of wellness - Movement, Nutrition and Mental Health and are inclusive by design - agnostic to age, gender, location and physical ability. It is a simple, rewarding and fun fitness activity for anyone, anywhere, anytime.



About ChildFund Rugby

ChildFund Rugby collaborates with rugby partners globally to provide children and young people with opportunities to play, learn and lead. Through integrated rugby and life skills learning, young people in vulnerable situations develop critical social and emotional skills, which help them achieve personal goals, build empathy, manage emotions, develop positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.