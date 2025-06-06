Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Presents Peace Proposal To Congo, M23

2025-06-06 04:03:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has presented a draft peace proposal to Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels after months of mediation in Doha, and the two sides will consult their leaders before resuming talks, a source briefed on the negotiations told Reuters yesterday.
The draft peace proposal is the result of more than two months of direct and indirect talks between M23 and Congo held in Doha and mediated by Qatar.
The source briefed on the negotiations had a more positive take, saying the talks had“entered a deeper phase, with both sides engaging on the core issues underlying the conflict.”
Fighting in eastern Congo escalated this year as M23 staged an advance that saw it seize the region's two largest cities.
African leaders along with Doha and Washington are trying to broker a peace deal that would put an end to a conflict with roots in the Rwandan genocide more than three decades ago.
Qatar successfully brokered a surprise meeting in March between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Both leaders called for a ceasefire after the meeting.
In April Congo and M23 issued statements pledging to work towards peace, though sources in both camps expressed patience over the pace of the talks in Doha.
“Negotiations between the AFC/M23 and the DRC government in Doha have entered a deeper phase, with both sides engaging on the core issues underlying the conflict,” the source briefed on the negotiations said.

