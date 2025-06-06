Pakistan's Trade Deficit Narrows By 23.5 Pct In May

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Pakistan's trade deficit narrowed by 23.5 percent in May compared to the previous month, driven by a surge in exports and a reduction in imports, official data showed on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country's trade deficit stood at 2.619 billion U.S. dollars in May, down from 3.422 billion dollars recorded in April.

The improvement was supported by a 17.4 percent increase in exports, which rose to 2.553 billion dollars in May from 2.174 billion dollars in April.

Meanwhile, imports declined by 7.6 percent, falling to 5.172 billion dollars from 5.596 billion dollars.

On a year-on-year basis, however, the trade deficit widened by 26.2 percent, as exports fell by 10.1 percent from 2.839 billion dollars in May 2024 to 2.553 billion dollars in May 2025. Imports during the period rose by 5.2 percent, increasing from 4.915 billion dollars to 5.172 billion dollars.

For the first 11 months of the current fiscal year (July 2024 to May 2025), the cumulative trade deficit reached 24.005 billion dollars, reflecting a 10.6 percent rise compared to 21.698 billion dollars recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.