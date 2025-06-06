Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Congratulation To King Of Sweden

2025-06-06 04:02:13
QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Friday a cable of congratulations to HM King Carl XVI Gustaf of the Kingdom of Sweden on the occasion of his country's National Day.

