Sweden National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Swedish people on their National Day.
From 1783, when Sweden officially recognized the United States as an independent nation, until now, our two countries have enjoyed a strong partnership to advance mutual interests. As NATO Allies, we stand together to ensure a safer, more secure world. Sweden has made significant contributions to the Alliance and continues to play a pivotal role in our collective defense.
The United States and Sweden have a strong, longstanding trade relationship that brings mutually beneficial prosperity to our citizens. Together, we have made great strides in space, quantum computing, communications, health sciences, and other technologies that are at the forefront of innovation. We also cooperate closely to maintain peace and stability in the critically important Arctic region.
Congratulations to the millions of Swedes and Swedish-Americans celebrating the National Day of Sweden.
