Dog Bite Cases Surge In Samangan, Residents Seek Action

AIBAK (Pajhwok): Residents of northern Samangan province are concerned about the increasing population of stray and rabid dogs, as well as an increase in dog bite cases with the onset of warm weather.

Local officials say 70 cases of dog bites have been recorded in the past two months in Samangan.

Abdul Ahmad Haqyar, a resident of Kokjar village in Hazrat Sultan district, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Unfortunately, the number of rabid dogs has increased in our village, and this situation has made us very worried. In just one day, seven people from our village, including children and women, were bitten by rabid dogs. On the same day, several sacrificial sheep were also attacked, injured, or killed.”

He said this issue has caused widespread concern among residents of the district, and out of fear, some families have even stopped sending their children to school. He called on the government to take urgent action.

Tashmurad, a resident of Hazrat Sultan district, said that his 12-year-old daughter was attacked and injured in the leg by a rabid dog four days ago while on her way to school.

He said,“I'm very worried that this dog bite might lead to my daughter's death.”

Likewise, Mohammad Zarif, a resident of the New Township in Samangan, shared that four years ago his 10-year-old son died from a dog bite.

He explained,“We thought the wound was minor and only gave him basic treatment at home. But 15 days later, his condition worsened, and despite taking him to Mazar-i-Sharif, he lost his life.”

According to him, the new township is still under development, with some incomplete houses, which has created a haven for stray dogs.

He expressed concern that his grandchildren, who attend school daily, might also fall victim to this situation.

Several other residents of Samangan also noted an increase in the number of rabid dogs due to the warmer weather and called on relevant authorities to take serious and immediate steps to address the issue.

Abdul Rauf, a resident of Aibak city, the capital of Samangan province, also voiced concern over the rise in stray dogs, saying:“Before more people fall prey, , the government must act immediately in cooperation with the public to collect and eliminate these dogs.”

At the same time, some doctors believe that dog bites are extremely dangerous and can often result in death if not treated.

Dr. Nasir Ahmad, a public health expert, told Pajhwok that anyone bitten by a dog should seek immediate medical attention; otherwise, it could prove life-threatening.

He explained that if a dog bite victim does not receive timely treatment, it can lead to paralysis or even death.

He urged families to be cautious and keep a close eye on their young children to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, health officials in Samangan also confirmed that dog bite cases had risen with the increase in temperature.

Dr. Saiful Rahman Azhar, head of the Communicable Diseases Control Department at the Samangan Public Health Directorate, told Pajhwok that bites by rabid dogs had increased in Aybak and other districts of the province.

He added that over the first two months of this year, more than 70 people who had been bitten by dogs sought treatment at the Samangan provincial hospital.

He continued:“We currently have vaccines for treating dog bites in the provincial hospital, but we are concerned that if the number of cases continues to rise, we may face a shortage, which would be very dangerous.”

According to him, 334 cases of dog bites were recorded in the province last year (1403).

Meanwhile, Ahmad Rashad Noor, a spokesman for Aibak Municipality, said a committee comprising the Public Health Directorate, the Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, the Council of Religious Scholars, and the municipality has been formed to deal with the issue of stray and rabid dogs every year. This year as well, measures will be taken.

According to him, rabid dogs are first identified, then exterminated using special medicines and baited meat. They are later buried in a location far from the city.

