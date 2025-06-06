Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Weapons, Ammunition Seized 2 Held In Kabul

Weapons, Ammunition Seized 2 Held In Kabul


2025-06-06 04:01:55
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested two individuals in Kabul carrying a cache of weapons and ammunition, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday.

In a statement, the MoD said that based on operational reports, reconnaissance and intelligence personnel from the 313 Central Corps conducted two separate operations in Kabul's 21st police district and the area near Surobi district, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

The statement added that the seized items included five Kalashnikov rifles with two magazines, six assorted rifles with six magazines, and one American-made rocket.

The ministry said the arrested individuals are currently undergoing preliminary investigations and will soon be handed over to the relevant authorities.

sa

MENAFN06062025000174011037ID1109644370

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search