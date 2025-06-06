Weapons, Ammunition Seized 2 Held In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested two individuals in Kabul carrying a cache of weapons and ammunition, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday.

In a statement, the MoD said that based on operational reports, reconnaissance and intelligence personnel from the 313 Central Corps conducted two separate operations in Kabul's 21st police district and the area near Surobi district, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

The statement added that the seized items included five Kalashnikov rifles with two magazines, six assorted rifles with six magazines, and one American-made rocket.

The ministry said the arrested individuals are currently undergoing preliminary investigations and will soon be handed over to the relevant authorities.

sa