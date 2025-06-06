Burning Rock Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Recent Business Updates



Therapy Selection and MRD



Personalized Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) product, CanCatch® Custom supports advancement in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma(OSCC)treatment, with results published in the Molecular Cancer in May 2025. The study is a two-arm, multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 2 study, comparing the efficacy of systemic treatment combining nCT with immunotherapy against nCT alone for OSCC patients. The study demonstrates that Perioperative Nivolumab plus chemotherapy is a viable and safe option for systemically treating locally advanced resectable OSCC, and monitoring minimal residual disease through ctDNA could be potentially valuable for assessing the effectiveness of adjuvant therapy and for prognostic evaluation in a systemic manner.



Presented study results on non-small cell lung cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) at the ASCO in June 2025.“Personalized tumor-informed ctDNA has the potential to inform recurrence in high-risk locally advanced stage GIST patients, especially for patients with irregular adjuvant therapy” and“MUSETALK-Lung01 (MUltiomics SEquencing Technique AppLication Kick-start) is a prospective, longitudinal, observational study designed to evaluate the clinical utility of a tumor-naïve ctDNA assay in patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).” Presented multiple study results at the 2025 AACR in April, showcasing the clinical utility of the tumor-informed personalized MRD assay (CanCatch® Custom) and the tumor-naïve methylation-based MRD assay.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB133.1 million (US$18.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 5.9% increase from RMB125.6 million for the same period in 2024.



Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB38.3 million (US$5.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 19.6% decrease from RMB47.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued to focus on our in-hospital business.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB57.7 million (US$7.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 0.5% increase from RMB57.4 million for the same period in 2024, driven by a continuous growth in sales volume. Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB37.1 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 79.9% increase from RMB20.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers, and several milestones of our pharma programs were achieved.



Cost of revenues was RMB35.7 million (US$4.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 10.6% decrease from RMB39.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business.

Gross profit was RMB97.4 million (US$13.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 13.7% increase from RMB85.7 million for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 73.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 68.2% for the same period in 2024. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 84.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 77.7% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to a reduction in material and labor costs resulted from cost optimization and control measures and a decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarter; gross margin of in-hospital business was 76.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 68.3% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to the same reason; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 57.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 46.1% during the same period of 2024, primarily due to the cost optimization measures and an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, RMB100.7 million (US$13.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing an 8.3% increase from RMB93.0 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 74.0% for the same period in 2024.

Operating expenses were RMB112.6 million (US$15.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 46.8% decrease from RMB211.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company's operating efficiency.



Research and development expenses were RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 38.8% decrease from RMB66.0 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research and (iii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB40.9 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 12.7% decrease from RMB46.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency and (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization. General and administrative expenses were RMB31.3 million (US$4.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 68.3% decrease from RMB98.7 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization; and (iv) a decrease in operating lease expense for office building.



Net loss was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to RMB121.5 million for the same period in 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB497.4 million (US$68.5 million) as of March 31, 2025.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“target,”“confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Selected Operating Data