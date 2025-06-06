Burning Rock Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|As of
| March 31,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
|In-hospital Channel:
|Pipeline partner hospitals(1)
|28
|29
|30
|29
|30
|Contracted partner hospitals(2)
|59
|59
|61
|63
|63
|Total number of partner hospitals
|87
|88
|91
|92
|93
|(1)
|Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company's products.
|(2)
|Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company's products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
Selected Financial Data
|For the three months ended
| Revenues
| March 31,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
|(RMB in thousands)
|Central laboratory channel
|47,614
|48,773
|39,984
|39,278
|38,296
|In-hospital channel
|57,387
|59,872
|63,769
| 43,464
|57,687
|Pharma research and development channel
|20,622
|26,888
|24,891
|43,280
|37,099
|Total revenues
|125,623
|135,533
|128,644
|126,022
|133,082
|For the three months ended
| Gross profit
| March 31,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
|(RMB in thousands)
|Central laboratory channel
|37,002
|38,424
|33,262
| 33,153
|32,191
|In-hospital channel
|39,192
|44,058
|46,580
| 29,563
|43,895
|Pharma research and development channel
|9,500
|12,956
|12,004
| 26,706
|21,315
| Total gross profit
|85,694
|95,438
|91,846
|89,422
|97,401
|For the three months ended
| Share-based compensation expenses
| March 31,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
|(RMB in thousands)
|Cost of revenues
|596
|464
|289
| 520
|308
|Research and development expenses
|12,287
|12,008
|3,180
|3,202
|1,800
|Selling and marketing expenses
|508
|1,232
|1,917
|1,353
|1,025
|General and administrative expenses
|55,990
|54,407
|4,732
|2,937
|1,413
| Total share-based compensation expenses
|69,381
|68,111
|10,118
|8,012
|4,546
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| RMB
| RMB
| RMB
| RMB
| RMB
| US$
|Revenues
|125,623
|135,533
|128,644
|126,022
|133,082
|18,340
|Cost of revenues
|(39,929
|)
|(40,095
|)
|(36,798
|)
|(36,600
|)
|(35,681
|)
|(4,918
|)
|Gross profit
|85,694
|95,438
|91,846
|89,422
|97,401
|13,422
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|(65,985
|)
|(64,952
|)
|(49,150
|)
|(52,203
|)
|(40,389
|)
|(5,566
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(46,856
|)
|(48,907
|)
|(48,411
|)
|(46,730
|)
|(40,888
|)
|(5,635
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(98,681
|)
|(92,794
|)
|(32,874
|)
|(37,289
|)
|(31,303
|)
|(4,314
|)
|Impairment loss on long-lived assets
|(35,127
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(211,522
|)
|(206,653
|)
|(130,435
|)
|(171,349
|)
|(112,580
|)
|(15,515
|)
|Loss from operations
|(125,828
|)
|(111,215
|)
|(38,589
|)
|(81,927
|)
|(15,179
|)
|(2,093
|)
|Interest income
|4,038
|3,187
|3,173
|1,814
|2,581
|356
|Other income (expense), net
|434
|(82
|)
|1
|4,353
|(652
|)
|(90
|)
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
|(13
|)
|262
|(129
|)
|(220
|)
|(26
|)
|(4
|)
|Loss before income tax
|(121,369
|)
|(107,848
|)
|(35,544
|)
|(75,980
|)
|(13,276
|)
|(1,831
|)
|Income tax expenses
|(180
|)
|(190
|)
|(201
|)
|(5,314
|)
|(224
|)
|(31
|)
|Net loss
|(121,549
|)
|(108,038
|)
|(35,745
|)
|(81,294
|)
|(13,500
|)
|(1,862
|)
|Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders
|(121,549
|)
|(108,038
|)
|(35,745
|)
|(81,294
|)
|(13,500
|)
|(1,862
|)
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(121,549
|)
|(108,038
|)
|(35,745
|)
|(81,294
|)
|(13,500
|)
|(1,862
|)
|Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
|Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|(1.19
|)
|(1.05
|)
|(0.35
|)
|(0.79
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|(1.19
|)
|(1.05
|)
|(0.35
|)
|(0.79
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
|Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|85,219,188
|85,271,858
|85,902,670
|86,036,286
|90,291,658
|90,291,658
|Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|590
|940
|(4,054
|)
|6,009
|(72
|)
|(10
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(120,959
|)
|(107,098
|)
|(39,799
|)
|(75,285
|)
|(13,572
|)
|(1,872
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders
|(120,959
|)
|(107,098
|)
|(39,799
|)
|(75,285
|)
|(13,572
|)
|(1,872
|)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|As of
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|519,849
|495,145
|68,233
|Restricted cash
|2,313
|2,261
|312
|Accounts receivable, net
|152,013
|159,463
|21,974
|Contract assets, net
|13,855
|17,178
|2,367
|Inventories, net
|62,625
|65,424
|9,016
|Prepayments and other current assets, net
|25,963
|22,072
|3,042
|Total current assets
|776,618
|761,543
|104,944
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|47,152
|41,162
|5,672
|Operating right-of-use assets
|53,188
|43,804
|6,036
|Intangible assets, net
|421
|386
|53
|Other non-current assets
|7,926
|7,822
|1,078
|Total non-current assets
|108,687
|93,174
|12,839
|TOTAL ASSETS
|885,305
|854,717
|117,783
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
|As of
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| RMB
| RMB
|US$
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|33,747
|35,938
|4,952
|Deferred revenue
|117,895
|117,200
|16,151
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|89,498
|76,198
|10,501
|Customer deposits
|592
|592
|82
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|24,567
|22,524
|3,104
|Total current liabilities
|266,299
|252,452
|34,790
|Non-current liabilities:
|Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
|27,754
|19,814
|2,730
|Other non-current liabilities
|10,425
|10,649
|1,467
|Total non-current liabilities
|38,179
|30,463
|4,197
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|304,478
|282,915
|38,987
|Shareholders' equity:
|Class A ordinary shares
|124
|124
|17
|Class B ordinary shares
|21
|21
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,002,255
|5,005,991
|689,844
|Treasury stock
|(63,264
|)
|(62,453
|)
|(8,606
|)
|Accumulated deficits
|(4,200,261
|)
|(4,213,761
|)
|(580,672
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(158,048
|)
|(158,120
|)
|(21,790
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|580,827
|571,802
|78,796
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|885,305
|854,717
|117,783
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| RMB
| RMB
|US$
|Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
|19,062
|(23,527
|)
|(3,242
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(812
|)
|(1,531
|)
|(211
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(74
|)
|-
|-
|Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|5,739
|302
|43
|Net increase in (decrease) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|23,915
|(24,756
|)
|(3,410
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
|498,247
|522,162
|71,955
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|522,162
|497,406
|68,545
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
|(RMB in thousands)
| Gross profit:
|Central laboratory channel
|37,002
|38,424
|33,262
|33,153
|32,191
|In-hospital channel
|39,192
|44,058
|46,580
|29,563
|43,895
|Pharma research and development channel
|9,500
|12,956
|12,004
|26,706
|21,315
| Total gross profit
|85,694
|95,438
|91,846
|89,422
|97,401
|Add: depreciation and amortization:
|Central laboratory channel
|1,919
|1,226
|1,277
|1,010
|562
|In-hospital channel
|1,524
|824
|798
|623
|290
|Pharma research and development channel
|3,856
|4,417
|3,846
|2,534
|2,412
| Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
|7,299
|6,467
|5,921
|4,167
|3,264
|Non-GAAP gross profit:
|Central laboratory channel
|38,921
|39,650
|34,539
|34,163
|32,753
|In-hospital channel
|40,716
|44,882
|47,378
|30,186
|44,185
|Pharma research and development channel
|13,356
|17,373
|15,850
|29,240
|23,727
|Total non-GAAP gross profit
|92,993
|101,905
|97,767
|93,589
|100,665
|Non-GAAP gross margin:
|Central laboratory channel
|81.7%
|81.3%
|86.4%
|87.0%
|85.5%
|In-hospital channel
|70.9%
|75.0%
|74.3%
|69.5%
|76.6%
|Pharma research and development channel
|64.8%
|64.6%
|63.7%
|67.6%
|64.0%
|Total non-GAAP gross margin
|74.0 %
|75.2 %
|76.0 %
|74.3 %
|75.6 %
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment