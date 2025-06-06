New Ultra-Reflective Roads Ease Pilgrims' Journey In Mecca

White walkways1

White walkways2

White walkways3

New cooling technology enhances comfort during Hajj as many pilgrims choose to walk the spiritual route

MECCA, MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Hajj continues and pilgrims make their way to Mina-about 7 kilometers from central Mecca-many are opting to walk, embracing the physical aspect of their spiritual journey. Thanks to a newly launched cooled pedestrian walkway, that journey is now significantly more bearable under the summer sun.Spanning over 84,000 square meters, the walkway launched by the local Saudi Roads Authority RGA features heat-reducing recycled materials that cut surface temperatures by up to 12°C and reflect up to 40% more sunlight during morning hours. The project has quickly shown promising results, offering a cooler, safer walking environment.At its core is ultra-white reflective paint, a high-performance coating that reflects up to 98.1% of sunlight-cooling surfaces below ambient temperature. The coating helps reduce thermal load and enhances comfort for pilgrims walking long distances under intense heat.Complementing the cooled surfaces are 16,000 square meters of rubberised, flexible pavement, easing impact and improving traction-especially important for elderly pilgrims navigating dense crowds and uneven terrain.Along the way, a 1,200-meter green corridor offers shaded relief, complete with misting systems and water fountains provided in partnership with the Abdulrahman Fakieh Charitable Foundation.With Hajj rituals now focused in Mina, the white-coated walkway stands out-both visually and functionally-as a meaningful step in climate-conscious infrastructure tailored to one of the world's most significant religious gatherings.

omar alkhamis

Roads General Authority

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.