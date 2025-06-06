NOTICE REGARDING THE OFFERING RESULTS OF 3Rd TRANCHE OF UAB“KVARTALAS” BONDS AND AMENDED FINAL TERMS
The Issuer appreciates the continued trust shown by investors and their active participation from the first days of the offering. To meet investor expectations, the Issuer has decided to fully allocate all orders up to 2 million euros. As a result, the total nominal value of bonds issued in the third tranche will be increased from 5,000,000 euros to 10,131,700 euros. Consequently, the final terms of the third tranche of bonds, dated 30 May 2025, and the associated summaries, have been updated. The bonds will be issued and transferred to investors' securities accounts on 20 June 2025. Taking into account the previous two offerings, the Issuer will have issued a total of 30,131,700 euros in bonds.
The bonds were publicly offered to retail and institutional investors in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. In total, 181 investors from the Baltic States expressed interest in purchasing the bonds. From Lithuania, 153 investors participated, from Estonia – 16 and from Latvia – 12.
“Swedbank” is the arranger and dealer of the bond issue. During the offering of the third tranche of bonds, orders from“Swedbank” clients accounted for 57 percent of the total demand.
The nominal value of one bond is 100 euros. Fixed annual interest of 8% is paid on the bonds every six months, and they will be redeemed on 19 December 2026. During the offering of the third tranche of bonds, the bonds were offered at a price corresponding to a 6.75% yield.
On behalf of the Issuer:
Ieva Antanaitytė-Genevičienė
General Manager
