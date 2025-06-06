Norway Chess 2025: D Gukesh Earns 4Th Win With A Victory Over Wei Yi, Moves To 2Nd Spot In Standings
The reigning World Champion, Dommaraju Gukesh, continues to make chess history, securing his fourth victory at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament, according to Chess.
In Round 9, he defeated China's formidable Wei Yi, reaching 14.5 points and narrowing the gap between himself and tournament leader Magnus Carlsen to just half a point.
Gukesh makes 'rare move' to stun Wei Yei
Wei played the rock-solid Petroff in this game, but had the commentators fearing he'd stumbled into world championship preparation when Gukesh went for what they called the "rare move" 8.Qd3, and then shuffled the queen to c4.
Gukesh took big risks in the opening against GM Wei Yi but turned it all around again to win in style.
Carlsen downs Caruana, Nakamura takes classical draw against Erigaisi
Carlsen sacrificed a pawn against GM Fabiano Caruana but ultimately converted an extra pawn in the endgame Hikaru Nakamura took a classical draw against GM Arjun Erigaisi before winning smoothly in armageddon.
All three classical games in Women's Norway Chess 2025 ended decisively and with a major shakeup in the standings. GM Anna Muzychuk beat Women's World Champion GM Ju Wenjun to take a two-point lead.
The former leader GM Koneru Humpy achieved a winning position against GM Lei Tingjie but blundered and lost a piece, leaving her in second. IM Sara Khadem won her second classical game of the event, against GM Vaishali Rameshbabu.
Gukesh stuns Carlsen in round 6
Earlier, Gukesh pulled off a stunning victory against former World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 tournament, turning the game around from a losing position on Sunday.
Carlsen reflected on his clash against Gukesh, "The dream of playing a really good tournament burst with that game... I wanted a score that reflects the fact I think I'm still significantly better at chess & since I couldn't achieve that, a potential win of the tournament would not mean as much," Carlsen said in a video posted by Chess on X.
