Breakout Watch: SEBI RA Gunjan Kumar Picks Tips Music, GMDC, Bharat Wire On Bullish Setups
Tips Music, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), and Bharat Wire Ropes are technically and fundamentally sound on the back of trendline breakouts and accumulation trends by institutional or promoter groups, according to SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar.
Tips Industries
Tips Industries (NSE: TIPSMUSIC) has delivered over 80% returns in the past year, with a reported return on capital employed exceeding 110% and Return on Equity (RoE) above 85%, according to the analyst.
The company, which owns a music library of over 30,000 songs and distributes content across YouTube and Spotify, is debt-free and has seen FII inflows for nine straight quarters.
Kumar said the stock had confirmed a trendline breakout and looked strong above ₹720, with closing support at ₹654.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, which operates lignite and bauxite mines, has reported both quarterly and annual growth in revenue and net profit, alongside FII and DII stake increases.
The state-run firm has guided for fourfold growth by 2030, driven by demand in the mining and energy sectors.
Technically, Kumar noted a round-bottom breakout, stating the stock remained positive above ₹388, with support seen at ₹357.
Bharat Wire Ropes
Bharat Wire Ropes, a maker of steel wire ropes and slings, has seen promoters raise their stake over the last three quarters, and reported its highest revenue in 13 quarters, the analyst said.
Despite recent profit pressure, Kumar added that the company expects 10% volume growth in the year ahead.
A trendline breakout backed by the highest single-day volume since July 2023 supports a bullish view above ₹226, with ₹189 as closing support.
