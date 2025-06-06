Pramod Tiwari Backs Karnataka Govt On RCB Victory Parade Stampede, Says 'Even Commissioner Suspended'

New Delhi: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari backed the Karnataka government on the Bengaluru stampede incident and congratulated them for taking all possible steps and suspending the Commissioner of the Bengaluru City Police.

Pramod Tiwari backs Karnataka government's response

“I congratulate the Karnataka government for taking every possible step and suspending even the Commissioner...”

Tiwari compared RCB to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and lashed out at the opposition, stating that they had not been able to locate or punish the culprits of the Pahalgam attack.

"The compensation RCB gave is too little. Like I said, at least one crore each should be given to the families of the deceased... They are an example for the BJP. To date, the BJP has not been able to locate or punish the culprits of the Pahalgam attack," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Bengaluru stampede was a state-sponsored man-made disaster and further held Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to be directly responsible for the tragic incident.

"What we have seen in the Bengaluru stampede is nothing short of a state-sponsored man-made disaster for which the CM and Deputy CM are directly responsible. They are A1 and A2, but instead of taking accountability, we see that they constantly attempt to shift the blame. DK Shivakumar, just 24 hours ago, was saying that the Police have done a fantastic job, they have done an excellent job. He was blaming the crowd," Poonawalla told ANI.

Political blame game intensifies over public safety lapse

Stating that the blame game was another attempt by the state government to save their skin and find a scapegoat, Poonawalla questioned Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi on why there were not standards of accountability set on ministers.

"So, this is yet another attempt to save their own skin and to find a scapegoat. One should now ask the question from Rahul Gandhi, why don't you set the same standards of accountability on A1 and A2, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar that you set on all others?

They are trying to protect their skin and their responsibility by laying the blame at somebody else's doorstep," he added.

On June 4, eleven people died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly three lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru which won the Indian Premier League (IPL).