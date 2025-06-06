Supreme Court Clears NEET-PG 2025 For August 3, Gives NBE No Further Extension

The Supreme Court on Friday gave the green signal to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3, as proposed. The Court accepted the reasons cited by the NBE for selecting the date and holding the exam in a single shift, calling them bona fide.

A bench of the Supreme Court noted that it was satisfied with the justification offered by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) regarding logistics, preparedness, and scheduling concerns for the exam.

However, the top court issued a clear warning: no further extension or change in schedule would be granted to the NBE for holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination.

The decision brings clarity for thousands of medical aspirants preparing for the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG), which is a key gateway for admission to MD/MS and diploma courses in India.

This ruling comes amid increasing pressure for transparent scheduling of medical entrance exams after recent delays and disruptions in other competitive exams.

On June 2, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had announced NEET PG 2025 exam was postponed. This decision was taken after a Supreme Court order that said the exam should be held in a single shift, instead of two.