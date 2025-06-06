Empowering Youth The Most Powerful Thing A Nation Can Do: PM Modi
He said on X“India's youth have made a mark globally. Our Yuva Shakti is associated with dynamism, innovation and determination. Our youth have driven India's growth with unmatched energy and conviction.”
In the last 11 years, he said, India has witnessed remarkable instances of youngsters who have done the“unthinkable” across various sectors, including startUps, science, sports, community service, culture and more.
He said,“The last 11 years have also seen a decisive shift in policy and programmes aimed at youth empowerment. Government initiatives like StartUp India, Skill India, Digital India and the National Education Policy 2020 are rooted in the firm belief that empowering youth is the most powerful thing a nation can do.”
The prime minister said he is confident that the youth will keep strengthening the efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.Read Also June 6 A Special Day For People Of J&K: PM Modi Sindoor 'Most Successful' Anti-Terror Operation: PM
Modi had taken the oath as prime minister for the first time in May 26, 2014 and has since led the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to power for two more times.
He was sworn in for a third term in June 9 last year. (PTI)
