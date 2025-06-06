Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
1 Killed, Another Injured In Bike Accident At Pinglena, Pulwama

1 Killed, Another Injured In Bike Accident At Pinglena, Pulwama


2025-06-06 03:07:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: A tragic bike accident in Pinglena, Pulwama district, on Thursday, claimed one life and left another injured, just ahead of a festive day.

Officials told GNS that the victims were identified as Umaid Najar, a resident of Washbug, Pulwama, and Inayat Ahmad Wani, a resident of Chatapora, Pulwama.

Both were critically injured and rushed to District Hospital Pulwama. Doctors declared Umaid Najar dead on arrival, while Inayat Ahmad Wani is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

