Over 204 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours, 76 Of Them Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update published on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using a single missile, conducted 53 airstrikes, using 79 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 5,955 shelling attacks, including 84 from multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, over 3,500 kamikaze drones were deployed for strikes," the report states.

Russian forces carried out airstrikes in Uhroidy (Sumy region); Okhrimivka and Artilne (Kharkiv region); Yablunivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Muravka (Donetsk region); Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia region); as well as Kherson, Vesele, Kozatske, and Odradokamianka (Kherson region).

Ukrainian aviation, rocket forces, and artillery struck 12 concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment, six artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and one enemy UAV control center.

In the Kharkiv sector, nine clashes were reported near Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, and toward Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk sector, five enemy assaults were repelled near Zapadne, Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and toward Holubivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 20 attacks, attempting advances near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, Torske, and toward Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, three clashes occurred near Verkhniokamianske. All enemy attempts to advance were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, nine clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and toward Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 18 attacks were recorded near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Oleksandro-Kalyne, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 76 enemy assaults near Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, and toward Pokrovsk and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 26 enemy assaults were repelled near Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and toward Oleksiivka and Komar.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy made eight unsuccessful attempts to breach Ukrainian lines near Malynivka and Novozlatopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, four enemy assaults were repelled near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and toward Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy assaults. The enemy also conducted 197 artillery strikes - five of them with multiple launch rocket systems - and carried out 10 airstrikes, dropping 22 guided bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were observed.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces