India's Indigo Takes To Skies With Direct Flights From Mumbai To Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Flights will be up and running four times a week - on Mondays,
Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays - using Airbus A320 aircraft.
This marks IndiGo's second trip down the road to the Uzbek capital, after kicking off the Delhi–Tashkent flights back in September 2023.
IndiGo, headquartered in Gurugram, India, operates as the preeminent carrier in the nation, distinguished by its expansive fleet composition and extensive domestic flight operations. The foray into Uzbekistan exemplifies the airline's overarching global expansion framework and the escalating consumer appetite for connectivity between India and Central Asia.
