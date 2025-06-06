Azerbaijan's Crude Oil Sees Price Hike

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The CIF price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil at Italy's Augusta port rose by $0.77, or 1.12%, from the previous level to $69.24 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

Meanwhile, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude at Türkiye's Ceyhan port went up by $0.80, or 1.19%, to $67.93 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also increased by $0.71, or 1.32%, reaching $54.48 per barrel.

North Sea's Dated Brent crude climbed $0.72, or 1.08%, to $67.24 per barrel.

For 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.