King Congratulates Jordanians, Arab And Islamic Nations On Eid Al-Adha
Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, His Majesty King Abdullah II congratulated Jordanians as well as the Arab and Islamic nations.
"We welcome Eid Al-Adha, praying to God to bring it back with goodness and blessings to our beloved Jordan and our loyal people, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations with peace and love," His Majesty wrote in a post on X platform this morning. "Happy Eid."
