403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone foiled an infiltration attempt on one of its border crossings at dawn on Friday, within its jurisdiction, according to a source officer in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).
According to the source, four people were being watched as they tried to enter the country illegally. Following the application of the rules of engagement, the people were taken into custody and turned over to the appropriate authorities.
In order to maintain the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the source underlined that the JAF is using all of its strength and resolve to oppose these actions and stop any kind of infiltration or smuggling attempt.
Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone foiled an infiltration attempt on one of its border crossings at dawn on Friday, within its jurisdiction, according to a source officer in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).
According to the source, four people were being watched as they tried to enter the country illegally. Following the application of the rules of engagement, the people were taken into custody and turned over to the appropriate authorities.
In order to maintain the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the source underlined that the JAF is using all of its strength and resolve to oppose these actions and stop any kind of infiltration or smuggling attempt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment