Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt


2025-06-06 03:05:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone foiled an infiltration attempt on one of its border crossings at dawn on Friday, within its jurisdiction, according to a source officer in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).
According to the source, four people were being watched as they tried to enter the country illegally. Following the application of the rules of engagement, the people were taken into custody and turned over to the appropriate authorities.
In order to maintain the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the source underlined that the JAF is using all of its strength and resolve to oppose these actions and stop any kind of infiltration or smuggling attempt.

