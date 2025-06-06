Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Shooters Win Three Medals At Asian Shotgun Cup

Qatar Shooters Win Three Medals At Asian Shotgun Cup


2025-06-06 03:02:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Team Qatar delivered a commendable performance at the Asian Shotgun Cup 2025, securing three medals across individual and team skeet events in Linfen, China, yesterday.

In the skeet women's Individual category, Hajar Mohammed impressed with her poise and precision, earning a well-deserved bronze medal amid strong competition from Asia's top shooters.

Qatar's women's skeet team, consisting of Hajar Mohammed, Reem Al-Sharshani, and Aisha Al-Ansari, added to the medal tally by claiming silver in the team event, finishing just behind gold-medal winners China.

In the skeet men's team event, Qatar's squad - Rashid Saleh Al-Athba, Abdulaziz Al-Attiyah, and Ali Al-Ishaq - secured the bronze medal, standing strong against regional powerhouses. Kuwait won gold, with China taking silver.

MENAFN06062025000063011010ID1109644286

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search