Qatar Shooters Win Three Medals At Asian Shotgun Cup
Doha: Team Qatar delivered a commendable performance at the Asian Shotgun Cup 2025, securing three medals across individual and team skeet events in Linfen, China, yesterday.
In the skeet women's Individual category, Hajar Mohammed impressed with her poise and precision, earning a well-deserved bronze medal amid strong competition from Asia's top shooters.
Qatar's women's skeet team, consisting of Hajar Mohammed, Reem Al-Sharshani, and Aisha Al-Ansari, added to the medal tally by claiming silver in the team event, finishing just behind gold-medal winners China.
In the skeet men's team event, Qatar's squad - Rashid Saleh Al-Athba, Abdulaziz Al-Attiyah, and Ali Al-Ishaq - secured the bronze medal, standing strong against regional powerhouses. Kuwait won gold, with China taking silver.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment