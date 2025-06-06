Qatar Shooters Win Three Medals At Asian Shotgun Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Team Qatar delivered a commendable performance at the Asian Shotgun Cup 2025, securing three medals across individual and team skeet events in Linfen, China, yesterday.

In the skeet women's Individual category, Hajar Mohammed impressed with her poise and precision, earning a well-deserved bronze medal amid strong competition from Asia's top shooters.

Qatar's women's skeet team, consisting of Hajar Mohammed, Reem Al-Sharshani, and Aisha Al-Ansari, added to the medal tally by claiming silver in the team event, finishing just behind gold-medal winners China.

In the skeet men's team event, Qatar's squad - Rashid Saleh Al-Athba, Abdulaziz Al-Attiyah, and Ali Al-Ishaq - secured the bronze medal, standing strong against regional powerhouses. Kuwait won gold, with China taking silver.