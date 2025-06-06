Kenyan government has revealed plans to adopt the Danish F2 platform





Copenhagen, June 6, 2025





cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is pleased to share that the Kenyan Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy has revealed plans to roll out the F2 digital platform across all government departments, thereby transitioning into paperless working environments.

The plans were shared with Kenyan media by Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo on June 4, following a high-level meeting with the Danish Ambassador to Kenya, Stephan Schønemann. The project is being implemented with support from the Danish government, and cBrain is proud to contribute its technology to this strategic collaboration.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the new digital platform will be fundamental in reinforcing transparency and accountability in the Kenyan public service. "To ensure efficient service delivery, the government requires clear processes and decision-making that can be traced, transparent, accountable, and timely. This is fundamental to ensure every action is fully auditable," he told the media.

This comes two months after the Cabinet Secretary told the media that the Ministry was piloting a paperless system, aiming to eliminate bureaucracies that slow down service delivery.

F2 is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) digital platform designed specifically for government use, developed in close collaboration with the Danish government. F2 serves as the digital backbone for Denmark's central administration and is actively used by the Danish ministries and more than 75 Danish government organizations.

Internationally, the F2 COTS for government platform has been deployed by government authorities across five continents. Purpose-built to support public sector workflows, compliance, and documentation needs, F2 enables fast, scalable, and legally compliant digital operations across the public sector.





