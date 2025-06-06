Welcome To 'Yotelandia' New Highly Anticipated Album By Coyote

yoteLAndia Album Cover

Coyote For Hire Release Their New Album yoteLAndia

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today the new album yoteLAndia has been released on all major platforms. This is the latest release for hip hop duo Coyote aka Coyote For Hire. In true Yote fashion, this album is composed of grimy, witty, and Anarchical lyrics. This album has been critically acclaimed before it was even announced. Its first single“sLAng” ft B-Real and Zoe Osama was released back in February of this year and has become their second most viewed video of all time.“Runnin' All Fades” with Ab-Soul , released a month later, drew the eyes and ears of a more mainstream audience as many began to compare Coyote to the whole T.D.E. (Top Dawg Entertainment) family of artists.This album is Coyote bringing you into THEIR (Yote) land. When searched on the internet, the suffix "-landia" is derived from the Germanic word land, which means "land" and often signifies "land of" or "country of". As a whole, yoteLAndia speaks on the truths and struggles of modern-day America. The unmasked racism that has been felt for generations, the hypocrisy the new administration is now based on, and a call to action for those underappreciated and undermined to step up and let their voices be heard. Moreover, the album name is a play on Disneylandia (Disneyland in Spanish) which most people describe as a magical, fun, and nostalgic place, or most commonly referred to as "The Happiest Place on Earth". Which ironically is similar to America in some ways as many from all around the world come to live out their“American Dream” yet still endure unspoken struggles trying to find it.yoteLAndia, although centered around anarchy and chaos in the world, includes records with features such as Lefty Gunplay, Tash of Tha Alkoholiks, Young Drummerboy, and more that bring more of a lighter and funner side to the record. It is another classic Yotes album, that once you hit play, you won't stop until it's done.yoteLAndia Album:YouTube @coyoteforhire?si=Bnypd0IjGs1Dkcg0Instagram The Yotes (@coyoteforhire) . Instagram photos and videos

