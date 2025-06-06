Sharing Four Seasons And Bonds Of Tohoku With World: Tohoku Four Seasons & Tohoku Kizuna Festival At Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan
SENDAI, Japan, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The six Tohoku prefectures, Tohoku Tourism Promotion Organization, and Tohoku Kizuna Festival Executive Committee will hold the "Tohoku Four Seasons & Tohoku Kizuna Festival" at the 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Expo. This promotional event expresses the region's gratitude to the world for the support received after the 2011 earthquake, and allows visitors to experience its nature, culture, cuisine, technology, and people. At the venue, the Tohoku Kizuna Festival will deliver the various charms of Tohoku to the world through parades, traditional performing arts, tourism VR experiences, traditional craft workshops, and more.
Images:
- Event overview
Event name: Tohoku Four Seasons & Tohoku Kizuna Festival
Dates: Friday, June 13, to Sunday, June 15, 2025
Times:
From 2 to 8 pm, Friday, June 13, 2025
From 10 am to 8 pm, Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15, 2025
Location: EXPO Arena "Matsuri" at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan
Tickets: Free (a ticket is required to enter the Expo venue)
- Event details
Tohoku Four Seasons
The following experiences, exhibits, and events will take place throughout the duration of the event.
Tohoku Wonder Trip Zone
"Tohoku Wonder Trip Zone" features a special theater that presents colorful images showing the unique charm of Tohoku through the four seasons. Panels will also provide tourist information on Tohoku's scenic spots, cuisine, hot springs, and more.
Tradition and Innovation
Experience demonstrations by artisans of traditional crafts such as "Tsugaru lacquer" and "Odate magewappa" (steam-bent woodcraft). Alongside Tohoku's traditional crafts, cutting-edge technologies and research projects from the region that are gaining global attention will be showcased, highlighting techniques that bridge tradition and innovation for the future.
Stage Attractions
To promote the six Tohoku prefectures, traditional performing arts like "Sansa Dance" and "Hanagasa Dance" will be showcased live, highlighting Tohoku's spirit and cultural charm.
Tourism and Food Exhibition Booths
Local governments, DMOs, and private businesses will set up booths. Additionally, there will be food and drink booths that offer local specialties and regional cuisines for tasting and merchandise, providing an experience that involves all five senses.
Tohoku Kizuna Festival Parade
A Tohoku Kizuna Festival parade will be held on Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15. It will also be livestreamed on the official website:
The Tohoku Kizuna Festival is a collaborative event of the Tohoku region's six major festivals, initiated as part of the recovery efforts from the Great East Japan Earthquake. Held in six Tohoku cities each year (Aomori, Akita, Morioka, Yamagata, Sendai, and Fukushima), the festivities have created strong bonds. This year, it will be featured at 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Expo where approximately 550 individuals will perform for visitors. A departure ceremony led by the mayor and executive committee chairperson will precede each parade.
Dates and times
Saturday, June 14: from 2:00 to 2:50 pm and 5:00 to 5:50 pm
Sunday, June 15: from 10:30 to 11:20 am and 1:00 to 1:50 pm
*A 10-minute departure ceremony or festival/tourism promotion will be held on stage before the parade.
Introduction of the festivals (from 2024):
- Festival dates
Aomori Nebuta Festival: Saturday, August 2, to Thursday, August 7, 2025
Akita Kanto Festival: Sunday, August 3, to Wednesday August 6, 2025
Morioka Sansa Odori Festival: Friday, August 1, to Monday, August 4, 2025
Yamagata Hanagasa Festival: Tuesday, August 5, to Thursday, August 7, 2025
Sendai Tanabata Festival: Wednesday, August 6, to Friday, August 8, 2025
Fukushima Waraji Festival: Friday, August 1, to Sunday, August 3, 2025
*An O-Waraji (Giant Straw Sandals) offering will be held on the final day (August 3).
- Promotions
Signage at JR Osaka Station
Digital signage will be exhibited at locations around Osaka Station from Monday, June 9, to Sunday, June 15, to promote the attractions of Tohoku to both domestic and international tourists.
Legal Disclaimer:
