HIMSS Unites Global Healthcare Leaders To Shape The Future Of Care: From Paris To Kuala Lumpur To Las Vegas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HIMSS (the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a non-profit organization that serves as a global health technology advisor and thought leader dedicated to improving health through information and technology. HIMSS supports health professionals and organizations through education, professional development, networking, and digital maturity assessment tools and advisory services that help transform the global health ecosystem.

At HIMSS25 Europe, powerful speakers, hands-on sessions and data-powered case studies will spur dialogue around artificial intelligence, governance, cybersecurity, workforce development, and digital maturity.

Following the European conference, all eyes turn to upcoming HIMSS conferences across the globe - the 2025 HIMSS APAC Health Conference & Exhibition in July in Kuala Lumpur; and the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in March 2026 in Las Vegas.

HIMSS conferences are part of a global strategy to support healthcare organizations and professionals through a professional society of more than 125,000 members and the HIMSS digital health maturity models – internationally recognized benchmarks to assess and advise health systems in critical areas such as analytics, infrastructure, community care and EMR management.

HIMSS25 Europe: Advancing AI, Health Policy and Cybersecurity

HIMSS25 Europe will be the epicenter for health professionals from more than 70 countries to explore critical themes:



Artificial intelligence: World-class experts will demonstrate how to effectively and ethically utilize AI in healthcare.



Regulatory leadership: European officials will dive into the EU AI Act, the Cyber Resilience Act and the European Health Data Space.

Cybersecurity: Attendees will learn to respond to cyber threats, safeguard patient data and ensure rapid response to cyber risks.

HIMSS25 APAC: Building Momentum

HIMSS25 APAC will continue the global dialogue from 16-18 July in Kuala Lumpur. HIMSS partnered with Informa Markets to co-locate its APAC conference within International Healthcare Week 2025, Southeast Asia's premier healthcare event.

HIMSS25 APAC will strengthen collaboration across health ministries, private sector leaders, clinicians and technology partners. Hundreds of expert speakers will lead discussions, share solutions, and spark ideas to help shape the future of healthcare.

HIMSS26: Global Health Innovation Landing in Las Vegas

Co-produced with Informa Markets, the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition will convene a diverse group of digital health experts from 9-12 March 2026 in Las Vegas.

HIMSS26 will feature expanded AI and cybersecurity pavilions, plus workshops on nursing informatics, workforce development, interoperability, and much more.

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in digital health transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, workforce development, public policy, and research to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our health innovation experts deliver key insights, education, advisory services, and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Our members include more than 125,000 individuals and approximately 1,500 provider organizations, nonprofit partners and health services organizations. Our global headquarters is in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and our Americas headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. Join our global network at .

