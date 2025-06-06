IMCD To Accelerate Food & Beverage Growth In Iberia With Strategic Acquisition Of Ferrer Alimentación

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Ferrer Alimentación, S.A. and Medir Ferrer Y Compañía, S.A. (jointly“Ferrer Alimentación”).

Founded in 1955, Ferrer Alimentación is a leading distributor in Iberia of food and beverage ingredients. Ferrer Alimentación is well established and recognised for its strong presence across Iberia. The company serves a broad customer base spanning from customers operating in the bakery, dairy, beverages, meat to specialised nutrition markets. With long-standing partnerships with leading global suppliers and a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality ingredients, Ferrer Alimentación combines deep industry expertise with specialised distribution capabilities. Its strategically located logistics centre enables efficient service delivery and a wide range of value-added solutions.

With a team of 37 employees, Ferrer Alimentación reported annual revenues of ca. EUR 112 million in the financial year 2024.

“IMCD and Ferrer Alimentación share the same vision and cultural values, making our companies an ideal match to outpace the challenges of the future,” said José Alcover , Managing Director of IMCD Iberia & Maghreb.“Their strong portfolio, broad network of customers and suppliers, deep understanding of the food markets, and unwavering focus on customer needs are exactly the attributes we value in a partner. We're excited about the opportunities this will unlock for our combined teams, supply partners and customers.”

“After almost 50 years of activity, Ferrer Alimentación and Medir Ferrer have become one of the leading distributors that customers trust for our professionalism, reliability, ambition, and passion for the food and nutrition community,” said Emma Gómez Ballesté , General Manager of Ferrer Alimentación and Medir Ferrer.“Joining IMCD marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that will allow our people and partners to grow even stronger, while staying true to the principles and relationships that have guided us for decades.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in June 2025.

