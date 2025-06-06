Amir Extends Eid Al-Adha Greetings To Citizens, Residents, Arab And Islamic Nations
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani extended his greetings to citizens, residents of the State of Qatar, and to the Arab and Islamic nations on the advent of Eid Al-Adha.
In a post on his "X" account, His Highness prayed to the Almighty God to return the Eid to Qatar's citizens and residents, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.
