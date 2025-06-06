Gulf Youth Day Reflects Unity: Al Madhahka

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Head of Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Center Nawaf Mohammed Al Madhahka has said that Gulf Youth Day reflects the unity of Gulf youth and the integration of their aspirations for a brighter and more sustainable future.

“In line with the vision of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the directives of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to empower youth and enhance their role in sustainable development, we at Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Center are delighted to participate in this significant Gulf event,” said Al Madhahka in a statement.

He said:“Gulf Youth Day is not merely a celebratory occasion; it represents a strategic milestone where we renew our steadfast belief in the capabilities of our youth. We also reaffirm our commitment as youth centers to empower them, refine their skills, and deepen their national and Gulf belonging.”

Madhahka said today's Gulf youth have great ambitions and possess the determination and awareness to lead positive change in their societies.

“From this standpoint, he said,“We have been keen on this day to offer high-quality programmes that elevate the youth's intellect and open new horizons for their active participation and engagement in development issues and the values of sustainable citizenship.”

Madhahka thanked the partners from supporting entities and institutions including Wajdan Cultural Center, Qatar Voluntary Center, Al-Sailiya Club Youth Apparatus, Museum of Islamic Art, Al-Dhakira Youth Center, Barzan Youth Center and Lusail Sports Club.

He said,“They have contributed with us to the success of this event, believing in the mission of empowering youth and enhancing their readiness for their national and Gulf future. We reaffirm that Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Center will remain an effective platform for embracing the energies of youth and a forum for instilling a culture of responsibility and creativity, under the wise guidance of our leadership and in partnership with Gulf institutions concerned with youth affairs.”

He said that the youth of the Gulf are the true wealth and the backbone of the renaissance and development of our region.

From this perspective, he said,“We continue our journey of empowering them and uniting our efforts to serve a sustainable Gulf future.”