Gulf Youth Day Reflects Unity: Al Madhahka
Doha: Head of Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Center Nawaf Mohammed Al Madhahka has said that Gulf Youth Day reflects the unity of Gulf youth and the integration of their aspirations for a brighter and more sustainable future.
“In line with the vision of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the directives of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to empower youth and enhance their role in sustainable development, we at Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Center are delighted to participate in this significant Gulf event,” said Al Madhahka in a statement.
He said:“Gulf Youth Day is not merely a celebratory occasion; it represents a strategic milestone where we renew our steadfast belief in the capabilities of our youth. We also reaffirm our commitment as youth centers to empower them, refine their skills, and deepen their national and Gulf belonging.”
Madhahka said today's Gulf youth have great ambitions and possess the determination and awareness to lead positive change in their societies.
“From this standpoint, he said,“We have been keen on this day to offer high-quality programmes that elevate the youth's intellect and open new horizons for their active participation and engagement in development issues and the values of sustainable citizenship.”
Madhahka thanked the partners from supporting entities and institutions including Wajdan Cultural Center, Qatar Voluntary Center, Al-Sailiya Club Youth Apparatus, Museum of Islamic Art, Al-Dhakira Youth Center, Barzan Youth Center and Lusail Sports Club.
He said,“They have contributed with us to the success of this event, believing in the mission of empowering youth and enhancing their readiness for their national and Gulf future. We reaffirm that Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Center will remain an effective platform for embracing the energies of youth and a forum for instilling a culture of responsibility and creativity, under the wise guidance of our leadership and in partnership with Gulf institutions concerned with youth affairs.”
He said that the youth of the Gulf are the true wealth and the backbone of the renaissance and development of our region.
From this perspective, he said,“We continue our journey of empowering them and uniting our efforts to serve a sustainable Gulf future.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment