Relatively Hot Weather Conditions Forecast For Today - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- Friday's temperatures will be marginally higher than normal, with hot weather predicted in most places and hot in the Dead Sea, Jordan Valley, Badia, and Aqaba. There will be moderate winds coming from the northwest.Today's highs and lows in Amman run from 33 to 19 degrees Celsius in the east, from 31 to 17 in the west, from 29 to 15 in the northern highlands, from 30 to 14 in the Shara highlands, from 37 to 18 in the Badia regions, from 33 to 19 in the plains, from 39 to 23 in the northern Jordan Valley, from 38 to 26 in the southern Jordan Valley, from 38 to 24 in the Dead Sea, and from 40 to 25 degrees Celsius in the Gulf of Aqaba.