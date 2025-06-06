Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Relatively Hot Weather Conditions Forecast For Today - JMD


2025-06-06 02:06:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- Friday's temperatures will be marginally higher than normal, with hot weather predicted in most places and hot in the Dead Sea, Jordan Valley, Badia, and Aqaba. There will be moderate winds coming from the northwest.
Today's highs and lows in Amman run from 33 to 19 degrees Celsius in the east, from 31 to 17 in the west, from 29 to 15 in the northern highlands, from 30 to 14 in the Shara highlands, from 37 to 18 in the Badia regions, from 33 to 19 in the plains, from 39 to 23 in the northern Jordan Valley, from 38 to 26 in the southern Jordan Valley, from 38 to 24 in the Dead Sea, and from 40 to 25 degrees Celsius in the Gulf of Aqaba.

MENAFN06062025000117011021ID1109644215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search