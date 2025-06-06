Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,160 Over Past Day
Additionally, Russian losses include: 10,889 (+2) tanks, 22,685 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 28,794 (+44) artillery systems, 1,406 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,180 (+3) air defense systems, 413 (+0) aircraft, 336 (+0) helicopters, 39,193 (+174) tactical-level UAVs, 3,271 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 50,913 (+101) vehicles and tankers, 3,907 (+0) units of special equipment.
Read also: Ukrainian forces struck nearly 1,400 Russian artillery systems in May – Syrskyi
As Ukrinform previously reported, an experimental technology helped destroy a Russian stronghold in Kherson region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
