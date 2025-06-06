Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,160 Over Past Day


2025-06-06 02:05:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated in a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , as reported by Ukrinform.

Additionally, Russian losses include: 10,889 (+2) tanks, 22,685 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 28,794 (+44) artillery systems, 1,406 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,180 (+3) air defense systems, 413 (+0) aircraft, 336 (+0) helicopters, 39,193 (+174) tactical-level UAVs, 3,271 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 50,913 (+101) vehicles and tankers, 3,907 (+0) units of special equipment.



 Read also: Ukrainian forces struck nearly 1,400 Russian artillery systems in May – Syrskyi

As Ukrinform previously reported, an experimental technology helped destroy a Russian stronghold in Kherson region.

MENAFN06062025000193011044ID1109644207

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search