First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shared Post On Eid Al-Adha

2025-06-06 02:05:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The post reads: "Happy Eid al-Adha! May Allah hear all your prayers and wishes, and accept your sacrifices!"

