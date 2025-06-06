403
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shared Post On Eid Al-Adha
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
The post reads: "Happy Eid al-Adha! May Allah hear all your prayers and wishes, and accept your sacrifices!"
