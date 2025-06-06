Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today In Kuwait's History


2025-06-06 02:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) --

1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues an Amiri decree regulating municipal elections.
1964 -- Kuwait signs, along with Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Jordan, the Arab Economic Union Treaty, canceling trade constraints among these states and establishing common custom regulations.
1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree establishing the National Guard.
1967 -- The Cabinet halts oil exports to the US and Britain in retaliation for supporting Israel's aggression on Arab States.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah decrees establishing the higher institute for fine arts.
2000 -- Al-Watan Publishing House issues the first Arabic edition of the American magazine Newsweek.
2006 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates Dasman center for treating diabetes.
2017 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visits Saudi Arabia as part of mediation efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis. (end)

rk


MENAFN06062025000071011013ID1109644194

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search