403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) --
1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues an Amiri decree regulating municipal elections.
1964 -- Kuwait signs, along with Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Jordan, the Arab Economic Union Treaty, canceling trade constraints among these states and establishing common custom regulations.
1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree establishing the National Guard.
1967 -- The Cabinet halts oil exports to the US and Britain in retaliation for supporting Israel's aggression on Arab States.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah decrees establishing the higher institute for fine arts.
2000 -- Al-Watan Publishing House issues the first Arabic edition of the American magazine Newsweek.
2006 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates Dasman center for treating diabetes.
2017 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visits Saudi Arabia as part of mediation efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis. (end)
rk
1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues an Amiri decree regulating municipal elections.
1964 -- Kuwait signs, along with Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Jordan, the Arab Economic Union Treaty, canceling trade constraints among these states and establishing common custom regulations.
1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree establishing the National Guard.
1967 -- The Cabinet halts oil exports to the US and Britain in retaliation for supporting Israel's aggression on Arab States.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah decrees establishing the higher institute for fine arts.
2000 -- Al-Watan Publishing House issues the first Arabic edition of the American magazine Newsweek.
2006 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates Dasman center for treating diabetes.
2017 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visits Saudi Arabia as part of mediation efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis. (end)
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment