PFAS Testing Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast To 2025-2033

The global PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) testing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by heightened environmental and health apprehensions around PFAS contamination in water, soil, and consumer goods. Global regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. EPA and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), have imposed more stringent restrictions on PFAS concentrations, increasing the demand for sophisticated testing and monitoring solutions. Increasing awareness within sectors like manufacturing, water treatment, and agriculture regarding the persistence and bioaccumulation of PFAS chemicals is driving investments in comprehensive screening technology.

Furthermore, innovations in analytical instrumentation such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) and high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS) provide enhanced sensitivity, accuracy, and speed in detecting PFAS inside intricate matrices. The market expansion is further bolstered by the spread of government-sponsored environmental monitoring programs and private sector efforts to ensure compliance and protect public health. The demand for reliable, standardised PFAS testing methodologies by water utilities, industrial entities, and environmental consultants is anticipated to drive significant growth in the market for laboratory-based and on-site testing services during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics Escalating regulatory scrutiny and heightened environmental consciousness drive market growth

The principal catalyst for the PFAS testing market is the escalating regulatory framework globally, along with increased public and industrial cognisance of PFAS hazards. Governments impose rigorous restrictions on PFAS levels in potable water, industrial discharges, and consumer goods. The U.S. EPA's 2024 update on the National PFAS Testing Strategy broadened obligatory reporting and testing mandates for manufacturers and water utilities. The European Union's proposed limitation on PFAS under REACH regulation establishes stringent contamination standards, effective from 2026. These regulations mandate that industries perform regular and comprehensive PFAS testing to ensure compliance and avert penalties.

For instance, in October 2024, SGS introduced a comprehensive array of PFAS testing services and accreditations, offering the most thorough capabilities in this domain. These services assist stakeholders in fulfilling regulatory obligations, evidencing product safety, reducing PFAS contamination, and safeguarding public health.

The necessity to safeguard human health from PFAS-related concerns, including cancer, immunological suppression, and hormone disruption, has resulted in public demand for prompt action from governments and corporations. The ongoing regulatory impetus and increasing consumer demand for clean water and products guarantee that PFAS testing services and technology remain in high demand.

Increasing demand for immediate and on-site PFAS testing options creates tremendous opportunities

Opportunities in the PFAS testing market are emerging through developing and implementing portable, fast, and on-site testing technologies that provide real-time contamination assessment. Conventional laboratory testing frequently encounters delays stemming from sample transportation and intricate procedures, generating a need for expedited, cost-efficient solutions that can be implemented immediately at contaminated locations. Advancements in sensor-based detection, immunoassays, and portable spectroscopic devices are creating new opportunities for market expansion.

In January 2025, researchers created an ultrasensitive electrochemical sensor to detect perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) utilising two-dimensional aluminium quasicrystals. This sensor attained a detection limit of 0.59 pM, providing a viable platform for the rapid and sensitive detection of PFOA, thereby resolving existing environmental monitoring issues.

The amalgamation of AI and IoT with these devices enables real-time data acquisition and remote surveillance, which are essential for prompt identification and resolution. With tightening environmental rules and rising contamination occurrences, quick PFAS testing technologies present a scalable and cost-effective alternative to conventional laboratory procedures, indicating significant development potential in the next decade.

Regional Analysis

Europe has the predominant worldwide market share due to its aggressive regulatory environment and robust industrial base. The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has suggested a comprehensive restriction on PFAS under the REACH regulation, which is expected to be implemented by 2026, mandating PFAS testing for makers and downstream users. Countries including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have implemented extensive environmental monitoring initiatives; for instance, Germany's Umweltbundesamt commenced the "PFASWatch" project, concentrating on evaluating drinking water and soil pollution. The region's robust focus on sustainability and precautionary principles in environmental legislation promotes continuous market growth, consistent expansion into Eastern European nations, and augmenting regional penetration.

Key Highlights



The global PFAS testing market size was valued at USD 540 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 610 million in 2025 to USD 1,450 million in 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Testing Method, the market is segmented into laboratory-based testing and on-site / portable testing. The laboratory-based testing segment holds the largest market share, primarily due to its unmatched analytical accuracy and ability to comprehensively detect a broad spectrum of PFAS compounds.

By Technology, the market is segmented into Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry (HRMS), and Immunoassays and Biosensors. LC-MS/MS dominates the technology segment because it can detect PFAS compounds at ultra-trace levels (parts per trillion) across various complex sample matrices, including water, soil, and biological tissues.

By Sample Type, the market is segmented into water (drinking, groundwater, wastewater), soil and sediment, air and dust, and food and consumer products. Water testing constitutes the largest share by sample type, driven by heightened global concerns over PFAS contamination in drinking water, groundwater, and wastewater.

By End-User, the market is segmented into environmental agencies and governments, water utilities and treatment plants, industrial and manufacturing companies, laboratories and research institutes, and agricultural sector. Environmental agencies and government bodies represent the primary end-users of PFAS testing services. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Eurofins Scientific, ALS Limited, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, Environmental Testing & Consulting, Inc., Toxikon Corporation, Pace Analytical Services, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, and others.

Recent Developments



In February 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific released an upgraded LC-MS/MS system optimisedfor PFAS testing, featuring enhanced sensitivity and automation capabilities, enabling faster turnaround for environmental labs worldwide. In November 2024, ALS Limitedexpanded its PFAS testing facilities in North America and Europe with new laboratories dedicated to high-throughput analysis, responding to surging demand from regulatory agencies and private sector clients.

Segmentation

By Testing MethodLaboratory-based TestingOn-site / Portable TestingBy TechnologyLiquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry (HRMS)Immunoassays and BiosensorsBy Sample TypeWater (Drinking, Groundwater, Wastewater)Soil and SedimentAir and DustFood and Consumer ProductsBy End-UserEnvironmental Agencies and GovernmentsWater Utilities and Treatment PlantsIndustrial and Manufacturing CompaniesLaboratories and Research InstitutesAgricultural SectorBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa