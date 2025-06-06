Bengaluru Stampede: Seemanth Singh Takes Over As Police Commissioner After B. Dayanand's Suspension

MENAFN - Live Mint) Seemanth Kumar Singh officially assumed the role of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner today, following the suspension of B. Dayanand in connection with the recent stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people.

"Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS (KN: 1996), Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru," the notification stated, PTI reported.

Seemanth Kumar Singh, an IPS officer of the 1996 Karnataka cadre batch, was serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force prior to this transfer.

Karnataka Police filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident.

The FIR stated criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125(1) (2), 132, 121/1, and 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR.

The Karnataka High Court notified the state government over the stampede incident. The HC took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a further status report.

Charges in the FIR included voluntarily causing hurt (section 115), voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means (section 118), voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty (section 121) and unlawful assembly (section 190) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also on Thursday, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is heading the magisterial probe into the stampede, said notices will be issued to KSCA, RCB and others to join the inquiry while the Karnataka High Court, which took up the matter suo moto, directed the state government to file a status report into the tragic incident by June 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

