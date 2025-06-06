Bengaluru Stampede: Seemanth Singh Takes Over As Police Commissioner After B. Dayanand's Suspension
"Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS (KN: 1996), Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru," the notification stated, PTI reported.
Also Read: Who is Nikhil Sosale? RCB marketing head taken into custody for Bengaluru tragedy
Seemanth Kumar Singh, an IPS officer of the 1996 Karnataka cadre batch, was serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force prior to this transfer.
According to an official notification, senior IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, was“transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders” as Additional Director General of Police and Bengaluru police commissioner.
Karnataka Police filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident.
Also Read: Scattered shoes, heavy silence haunt street outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium after deadly stamped
The FIR stated criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125(1) (2), 132, 121/1, and 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR.
The Karnataka High Court notified the state government over the stampede incident. The HC took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a further status report.
Also Read: Bengaluru stampede kills 11: 'Crowd 3 times larger than expected stormed venue' | What went wrong?
Charges in the FIR included voluntarily causing hurt (section 115), voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means (section 118), voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty (section 121) and unlawful assembly (section 190) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Also Read: 10 lakh aid for 11 dead during victory celebrations post IPL triumph">Bengaluru stampede: RCB announce ₹10 lakh aid for 11 dead during victory celebrations post IPL triumphThe Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident and asked for a further status report.
Also on Thursday, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is heading the magisterial probe into the stampede, said notices will be issued to KSCA, RCB and others to join the inquiry while the Karnataka High Court, which took up the matter suo moto, directed the state government to file a status report into the tragic incident by June 10.
(With inputs from agencies)Key Takeaways
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment