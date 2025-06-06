Monsoon Skincare: 5 Essential Tips To Keep Your Skin Radiant

Monsoon Skincare: Skin problems are common during the monsoon season. By following a few simple methods, we can protect ourselves from common skin problems during the rainy season. Let's find out what to do during the monsoon.

During the monsoon, excess humidity and pollution in the air can easily cause bacteria and dirt to stick to the skin. This clogs pores and leads to acne and other skin problems. Therefore, it is essential to cleanse the skin thoroughly twice a day (morning and night) with a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser during the monsoon. Those with oily skin can use a cleanser containing salicylic acid.

Using a toner after cleansing the skin is very important. Skin pores are likely to enlarge during the monsoon. Toner helps balance the skin's pH level, tighten pores, and control excess oil production. It is best to choose an alcohol-free toner with natural ingredients. Rose water is a great natural way to use as a toner.

Many people may think that moisturizer is not needed during the monsoon season as the skin absorbs excess moisture. But, this is wrong. Skin hydration is essential even during the monsoon. Using an oil-free, light gel-based moisturizer will provide adequate moisture to the skin. This protects the skin's natural moisture barrier and prevents it from drying out.

Even though sunlight is less during cloudy monsoon seasons, UV rays can penetrate clouds and affect the skin. Therefore, using sunscreen is essential even during the monsoon season. Apply a water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 30 before going outside. This protects the skin from UV damage and also prevents pigmentation and premature aging.

Dead skin cells and dirt accumulate on the skin during the monsoon, making the skin dull. Exfoliating the skin once or twice a week with a gentle scrub removes dead cells and refreshes the skin. Also, using clay masks or face masks made with sandalwood, multani mitti, etc., absorbs excess oil, cleanses pores, and gives the skin a glow.

By following these tips, you can keep your skin glowing, healthy, and problem-free even during the monsoon season.