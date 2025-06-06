Bengaluru: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies In Electric Shock Accident At Wedding Reception
Bengaluru: A joyous wedding reception at Abhimani Convention Hall on West of Chord Road turned tragic when a 4-year-old boy, M Shivam, died after receiving an electric shock.
Shock from air cooler
Shivam, who was playing with other children during the function, accidentally touched an air cooler and suffered a fatal electric shock. His mother, Deepa, who rushed to save him, was also electrocuted but survived. Shivam, however, was declared dead on the way to the hospital.
Tragedy strikes during family celebration
The incident occurred during a relative's wedding reception. Shivam's parents, Prakash and Deepa, residents of Kempegowda Nagar in Bengaluru, were attending the event with their family when the tragedy unfolded.
Legal action initiated
A case has been registered at the Basaveshwara Nagar Police Station. The grieving parents have filed a complaint against the convention hall owner, Divakar; the manager, Santosh; and the electrician, Satish. Preliminary investigations suggest that poor maintenance and lack of electrical safety measures led to the accident.
Negligence under scrutiny
The tragic death of the young boy has sparked outrage among attendees and the public. The venue, which should have been a place of celebration, is now facing scrutiny for alleged negligence, mismanagement, and failure to adhere to basic safety standards.
