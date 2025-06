Tom Cruise Sets Guinness World Record For Daring Stunt In Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning

The fan-favourite Mission: Impossible film series has been going strong since 1996, when Tom Cruise first played secret agent Ethan Hunt. Over the years, fans have watched him save the world again and again, often performing dangerous stunts himself. After breaking several box office records, Tom Cruise's performance in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned him a Guinness World Record.

He set the record for most burning parachute jumps by an individual after jumping out of a helicopter 16 times with a fuel-soaked chute set ablaze in a stunt for the final instalment in the action franchise, reported Deadline.

"Tom doesn't just play action heroes, he is an action hero!" said Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief, in a statement. "A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It's an honour to be able to recognise his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title."

Extreme Preparation for a Record-Breaking Stunt

Cruise and the stunt team spent weeks preparing for the action in Drakensberg, South Africa, before ascending more than 75,000 feet in the helicopter. The actor then jumped with the flaming parachute, cutting himself free and deploying a backup parachute. For several of the takes, Cruise had a 50-lb. Snorri camera rig attached to his body to capture close-up footage of the fiery stunt, according to the outlet.

A behind-the-scenes featurette of the scene revealed all 16 takes after the actor walked through the stunt with the crew. "We're gonna be real smart. I'm not saying be risky. We don't take risks... obviously," said Cruise, as reported by Deadline.

The Final Chapter of a Legendary Franchise

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen. Tom Cruise returns in his iconic role as Ethan Hunt, as the film teases a dramatic conclusion to the Mission: Impossible series after eight thrilling movies.

At the end of 2023's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Ethan is seen trying to stop a powerful AI program known as The Entity from falling into the wrong hands and causing chaos worldwide.

The film also stars Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as villain Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as assassin Paris.

New faces joining the franchise include Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman, and Stephen Oyoung.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in theatres on May 23.