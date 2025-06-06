Nirjala Ekadashi Remedies: Turn Bad Luck Into Good Fortune

Nirjala Ekadashi Remedy: According to scriptures, there are 24 Ekadashis in a year, but Nirjala Ekadashi holds special significance. It is also known as the greatest Ekadashi of the year. This year, Nirjala Ekadashi fast will be observed on Friday, June 6th. Performing specific remedies on this day can transform misfortune into good fortune. Learn about the remedies for Nirjala Ekadashi below.

What to donate on Nirjala Ekadashi?

According to the Mahabharata, one should donate grains, clothes, a cow, a seat, a water pot, and an umbrella to a deserving Brahmin on Nirjala Ekadashi. If a Brahmin is not available, these items can be donated to someone in need. Doing so ensures continued happiness and prosperity in your life.

Remedies for Nirjala Ekadashi

Nirjala Ekadashi falls in the Jyeshtha month, a time of intense heat. Therefore, one should donate umbrellas to the needy to provide relief from the heat. Donate shoes or slippers to those who lack them. Those who perform these acts receive blessings from their ancestors.

What to donate on Nirjala Ekadashi?

On Nirjala Ekadashi, one should donate grains, fruits, or vegetables as per their capacity to a temple's food distribution center. Food prepared from these donations will feed many people, reducing misfortune and ensuring divine blessings.

Whom to feed on Nirjala Ekadashi?

Arrange for food and water for animals and birds on Nirjala Ekadashi. Feed green fodder to cows. Give bread to dogs. Provide grains and water for birds on the rooftop. Make small balls of flour and throw them into a pond or river for fish. These remedies can help alleviate problems in your life.

Which mantra to chant on Nirjala Ekadashi?

Worship Lord Vishnu on Nirjala Ekadashi and chant his mantras with proper rituals. This will ensure a happy and fulfilling life. This is the infallible mantra of Lord Vishnu: ऊँ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय नमः।

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.