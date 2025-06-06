RCB Victory Parade Stampede: Injured Victim Recalls Chaos, Says“I Can't Walk Now”

Bengaluru: Venu, one of the injured in the stampede that took place outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and recounted the tragedy that left eleven people dead and many more injured.

The incident occurred when a massive crowd of fans gathered to greet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after they had won the IPL.

"We went to watch the event near gate no. 6 around 3:30 pm yesterday. The barricade fell and caused injury to me. I received a fracture. I'm better now, but I can't walk. Three of us went there, it was too crowded yesterday," Venu told ANI.

Family in shock as son battles injuries

Venu's father at the hospital also spoke to ANI and said,“Yesterday we got a message around 5:30 pm. I was at work as a welder. He's my second son. My wife called me and informed me. Then I came here.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that a one-member commission has been formed to probe the incident.

CM Siddaramaiah also announced that the state government has decided to suspend top police department officials, including the commissioner of Bengaluru City Police.

Speaking to the media, the Karnataka CM stated, "Under the chairmanship of Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired judge of the High Court, we have appointed a one-man commission to investigate the incident." He emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring accountability.

The Chief Minister said that action will be taken against those responsible for the mismanagement of the event. "On RCB, the event manager DNA Entertainment, and KSCA, who represented them, we have decided to arrest them," Siddaramaiah said.

Taking strong action, the government has suspended several senior police officials immediately.

Detailing about the same, the CM said,“Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master, Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, Commisioner of Police have been suspended with immediate effect.”

Referring to the deep sorrow caused by the incident, he said,“When I was speaking about the tragedy yesterday, 11 died and 47 were injured -- all were in pain, and we still are. It was important to express our condolences and console the families.”

The CM added that the state cabinet discussed the matter seriously during its scheduled meeting and made firm decisions to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The Karnataka Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed the lives of 11 people.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru, Shekar H Tekkannanavar, an FIR has been filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station.

The FIR stated criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR.

The Karnataka High Court notified the state government over the stampede incident.

The HC took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a further status report.

Eleven people died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL).