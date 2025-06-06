Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions Lindfors, Heli
Managers' Transactions
June 6, 2025, at 09:00 a.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Lindfors, Heli
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lindfors, Heli
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20250605161406_75
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-06-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 750 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
More information:
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
