- Benjamin Maillard, Head of North America, Free2moveWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Free2move Takes the Stage at AutoTech 2025●18-34 year old drivers want vehicle usage without long-term commitment●Customers are interested in testing an EV in real-life scenarios●Dealerships are expanding revenue streams with complete mobility servicesFree2move, the leader in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions, is taking the stage at AutoTech, revealing how its solution opens up mobility, with flexible offerings that provide young drivers with vehicles, empower anyone with an extended EV trial period, and boost car sales at dealerships.Free2move focuses on the customer experience with solutions that reduce emissions and alleviate urban traffic congestion. Available through their single app, Free2move offers vehicle access by the minute, by the day, and by the week, as well as on a month-to-month basis, catering to both individuals and companies alike.Now, Free2move has revealed younger generations are opting for short-term vehicle pay-per-use programs rather than the long-term commitment vehicle ownership involves.“18-34 year olds prefer a vehicle subscription; they are buying vehicles less and don't want the complications of vehicle ownership. Free2move caters to this group, empowering them with new ways to access vehicles through methods that don't require long-term commitment,” said Benjamin Maillard, Managing Director Free2move North America.Amid economic uncertainty and EV transition challenges, vehicle subscriptions are also the smartest way to test electric vehicles prior to purchase. Free2move customers can experience range and charging practices in real-life scenarios and see if this is the right option for their lifestyle before committing to a new vehicle EV.“I like the way this program gets people to try EVs. To truly sell an EV to the next large group, it takes more than a weekend test drive – it takes driving the vehicle to understand whether EVs suit the lifestyle. Free2move allows customers to take extended test drive, from short-term rentals to monthly subscriptions and even purchase, to manage the EV lifestyle” added Benjamin Maillard.For dealers, Free2move is unlocking new revenue streams. Free2move technology turns dealerships into true mobility hubs, allowing users to access vehicles through the shared, short-term model. This brings new people into the dealership, enabling dealers and OEMs to transform today's subscribers into tomorrow's loyal buyers, creating new growth opportunities.For more information, or for an interview with Free2move, please contact Dalyce at 403-869-3259.About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term car rental, subscription-based car-sharing and parking services. Free2move currently has more than six million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For further information:

