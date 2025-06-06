Jen Easterly To Keynote 2025 Hybrid Identity Protection Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A globally recognized leader in cybersecurity and national defense, Easterly led CISA through a transformative period-scaling it into a $3 billion agency with over 10,000 personnel and establishing it as a cornerstone of U.S. cyber defense. A combat veteran, former Morgan Stanley executive, and cybersecurity pioneer, Easterly brings decades of experience at the intersection of security, technology, and resilience.

"Defenders working in hybrid identity environments set the standard for resilience in a world where adversaries move fast and trust is everything," said Easterly. "We are in an era where adversaries exploit every weakness and identity is the first and last line of defense. I am looking forward to joining this community at the upcoming HIP Conf."

HIP Conf is the premier global event for identity-first defenders, uniquely focused on securing hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This year's Semperis' conference will deliver the latest in identity threat detection and response (ITDR); Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta security; and building operational resilience in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

The 2025 program features a robust lineup of technical sessions and strategic insights from dozens of leaders across industry, government, and academia. Key sessions include:



What's New, What's Next? Active Directory Roadmap – Linda Taylor, Principal Software Engineer, Microsoft

A Quarter Century, a Quarter Million Breaches: AD Security & Incident Response in 2025 – Michael Van Horenbeeck, CEO, The Collective

The State of Identity Security 2026 – Henrique Teixeira, SVP, Strategy, Saviynt, and David Lee, Field CTO, Saviynt

Beyond Backups: Practical Steps to Build Operational Resilience – Ben Cauwel, Head of Cyber Security, Capgemini

From Hybrid to Full Cloud: Is It Right for You? – Joe Kaplan, Security Delivery Associate Director, Accenture Demystifying Managed Service Accounts: Best Practices & Security Measures to Reduce Risk – Jorge De Almeida Pinto, Senior Incident Response Lead, Semperis

Additional speakers and sessions to be announced.

Longtime HIP advocate Alex Weinert, Chief Product Officer at Semperis and former VP of Identity Security at Microsoft, returns to the stage for his third consecutive year.

"Identity is the new security perimeter, and as organizations modernize their infrastructure, they need to stay ahead of increasingly complex identity-based attacks," said Weinert. "HIP continues to be a go-to event for real-world strategies and community connections. We're proud to be leading this important global conversation."

Unlike broader cybersecurity conferences, HIP Conf is purpose-built for practitioners managing and defending hybrid identity environments. The event fosters long-term collaboration, community, and real-world knowledge sharing that continues well beyond the conference.

For more information and to register for HIP Conf 25, visit:

About the Hybrid Identity Protection Conference

Mobile workforces, cloud applications, and digitalization are changing every aspect of the modern enterprise. With radical transformation comes new business risks. The Hybrid Identity Protection Conference (HIP Conf) is the premier educational forum for identity-centric practitioners. Whatever the industry sector or job function, HIP strives to provide its community with the insights and relationships needed to enable and protect today's digitally driven organizations. Learn more about HIP Conf 25 via our social media feeds: X / LinkedIn / Facebook

About Semperis

Semperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments-including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta-Semperis' AI-powered technology protects more than 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches and operational errors.

As part of its mission to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference , HIP Podcast , and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid . Semperis is a privately owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, supporting the world's biggest brands and government agencies, with customers in more than 40 countries.

