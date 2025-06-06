BW Energy: Fixed Income Investor Meetings

06 June 2025



BW Energy has engaged Pareto Securities as Global Coordinator together with Arctic Securities as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings. Fearnley Securities and Sparebank1 Markets are acting as Co-Managers. Subject to inter alia market conditions and acceptable terms, a new senior unsecured bond issue of USD 300 million with a tenor of five years may follow. The purpose of the bond issue is for general corporate purposes. Holders of BWE01 bonds will be offered to roll-over their bonds into the new contemplated bond issue.

BW Group (76.5% shareholder and primary insider through Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao) has the intention to subscribe and be allocated USD 100 million in the new bond including roll-over of USD 38.5 million of their existing BWE01 bonds. CEO Carl Arnet will also subscribe and be allocated USD 2.5 million in the new bond including roll-over of USD 2 million of his existing BWE01 bonds.





For further information, please contact:

Brice Morlot, CFO BW Energy

+33.7.81.11.41.16

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.

This information is considered inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Regine Andersen, 06 June 2025



