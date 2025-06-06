Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Publication Of A Transparency Notification


2025-06-06 01:15:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publication of a transparency notification
(in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On 4 June 2025, NV Bekaert SA crossed the threshold of 5%.

  • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
  • Notification by a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert, Chasséveld 1, 4811 DH Breda, Nederland
    • NV Bekaert SA, Bekaertstraat 2, 8550 Zwevegem
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 4 June 2025
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 52 701 148
    • Notified Details:
Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
Holders of voting rights Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities
Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert 17 563 786 17 563 786 33.33%
NV Bekaert SA 2 719 568 1 807 183 3.43%
TOTAL 20 283 354 19 370 969 0 36.76% 0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: NV Bekaert SA is controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert. Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert is not controlled.

Attachment

  • P250606E - Bekaert - Publication transparency notification

