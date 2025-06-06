403
Publication Of A Transparency Notification
|Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|Holders of voting rights
|Number of voting rights
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert
|17 563 786
|17 563 786
|33.33%
|NV Bekaert SA
|2 719 568
|1 807 183
|3.43%
|TOTAL
|20 283 354
|19 370 969
|0
|36.76%
|0.00%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: NV Bekaert SA is controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert. Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert is not controlled.
