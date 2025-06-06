Creative Biolabs Unveils Webinar On Neural Circuits Of Survival: How The Brain Orchestrates Defensive Behavior

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Creative Biolabs is proud to introduce an upcoming webinar on how specific components and tracts of the brain define emotional responses.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Animal survival behaviors have long fascinated biologists and neuroscientists. Investigation in this area has produced advanced neural networks governing critical behaviors such as predator avoidance, stress, and spatial memory. These behaviors, intricately associated with animals' neural circuits, reveal how mechanisms of evolution have made species survive and succeed. This forthcoming webinar will examine these complex mechanisms, posing how brain circuits are responsible for governing survival behaviors.Creative Biolabs is pleased to announce a forthcoming webinar on June 25, 2025, titled "Neural Circuits of Survival: How the Brain Orchestrates Defensive Behavior." This webinar will explain how specific brain regions and circuits control emotional responses and initiate automatic behavior for animal survival."We are excited to provide a platform for discussion on the emerging trends in survival neural circuits," said a representative from Creative Biolabs. "Through this webinar, researchers and hobbyists alike will be able to appreciate the technical innovations that are transforming research on survival behavior and explore the challenges and opportunities of the future in this research field."The webinar is being organized to debate across a broad spectrum of attendees ranging from seasoned clinicians and researchers to recent graduates who want to know how brain activity interacts with survival mechanisms. Everyone who attends will receive a certificate of attendance.With extensive knowledge of neuroscience research, this firm enables researchers to learn about cellular signaling processes and physiological reactions in greater detail through the use of neuronal calcium imaging technology as well as calcium flux and cAMP assays."Our researchers can perform calcium assays in different models such as cloned channels, receptors, brain neuron cultures, ex vivo brain slices, and human iPSC-derived neurons," explained a Creative Biolabs manager."This versatility in experimental models allows us to tailor our assays to a specific research question and application. By integrating the most recent techniques and methods, we empower researchers to utilize the tools to investigate intricate biological processes in real time," said the manager.Sign up now to unlock brain secrets. For more information about the webinar and the revolutionary advances in neural circuit research, visit .About Creative BiolabsCreative Biolabs is committed to serving life science research clients worldwide through its business network across the globe. Creative Biolabs offers a broad range of the most advanced technologies and products for neuroscience research. They are also pleased to offer a platform for knowledge exchange, facilitating breakthroughs in neuroscience research through their services and contributions.

Candy Swift

Creative Biolabs

+ +1 631-830-6441

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.