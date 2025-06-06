Hot Deal Alert! Iphone 16E Now Available Under Rs 35,000 On Amazon!

Snag an iPhone 16e on Amazon from just Rs 35,000 with awesome discounts and exchange offers. Don't miss out on this sweet deal for the latest Apple smartphone!

Whenever you think of buying an iPhone, the first thing that comes to mind is its price. We all know that iPhones generally start from Rs 50,000 and are a bit pricey. Here's some good news for those who have been putting off buying an iPhone because of the price! Now you can buy an Apple iPhone for less than Rs 36,000.

Recently, an e-commerce site has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 16 series smartphones and is also offering attractive promotional offers. Find out all the details about this offer here.

Apple launched this series last February, with the base model starting at Rs 59,900. Currently, Amazon is offering an 11% discount on this smartphone, bringing its price down to Rs 53,600. Also, if you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000, which brings the effective price down to Rs 49,600.

Not only that, but Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 48,500. If you exchange an old iPhone 12 Mini in good condition, you can save up to Rs 14,663. This can bring the final price of the iPhone 16e down to just Rs 34,937. But, keep in mind that the exact discount amount will vary depending on the condition of the old device you are exchanging.

The iPhone 16e features a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It features a unique notch design for the first time since the iPhone 14. Plus, it comes with Face ID for easy unlocking without the need for a home button.

Running on iOS 18, this new model features a tough Ceramic Shield for protection. At its heart is the advanced 3nm A18 Bionic chip, the same processor that powers the recently released iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16e is enhanced by Apple Intelligence technology, boosting its performance in all areas.

For photography enthusiasts, this device boasts a 48MP main camera with OIS on the rear, while a 12MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. Additional features include the Action Button, USB Type-C charging, and high-end connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6, along with reliable Face ID functionality. Don't miss this opportunity!