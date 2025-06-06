RCB Victory Parade Stampede Case: Four Arrested, Including Top RCB Official KSCA Staff Missing

Bengaluru: Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) first-ever IPL title celebration. The event, organised by the Karnataka Congress government, turned deadly due to overcrowding and alleged mismanagement.

Complaint filed at Cubbon Park police station

A complaint has been filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station regarding the RCB victory celebration stampede. The complaint accuses the RCB team management and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) of being responsible for the incident due to inadequate preparation. Based on the complaint, the Cubbon Park police conducted an overnight operation and arrested three individuals.

RCB staff, event organizers arrested

Following a complaint filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station, three people were arrested late Wednesday night. Among those detained is Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing at RCB. He was arrested along with Kiran, Sunil, and Sumath, employees of DNA Entertainment, the company that helped organise the event. Reports suggest that other RCB staff members are currently untraceable.

KSCA officials unreachable

The complaint also names officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for their alleged role in the incident. However, according to police sources, KSCA representatives have been missing since the tragedy. Authorities have intensified the search as part of their ongoing investigation.

Two FIRs registered

FIRs have been registered at the Cubbon Park police station. Both complaints point fingers at the RCB management and KSCA, claiming the event was conducted without adequate safety measures or planning, leading to the fatal stampede.

Top police officers suspended

In the wake of mounting public and political pressure, disciplinary action has also been taken against several high-ranking police officials. The state government suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand, Additional Commissioner Vikas Kumar, Central DCP Shekhar, and Cubbon Park Inspector Girish.

Political fallout

The opposition has condemned the state government's response, accusing it of making police officials scapegoats to shield political and administrative lapses. They claim that the tragedy was preventable and blame poor planning and a lack of crowd control measures for the disaster.

The incident has reignited serious concerns about public safety at major sporting events and prompted calls for stringent regulations on crowd management in the future.