Bajaj's Most Affordable Chetak EV Arrives This June Here's What To Expect

Indian two-wheeler giant Bajaj launched the most affordable model in the Chetak 35 series electric scooter in April 2025. Priced starting at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), this scooter, known as the Chetak 3503, now has a more budget-friendly sibling on the way. The new information suggests that Bajaj is about to release the cheapest model of the Chetak electric scooter soon. The new model will be a lower variant of the Chetak 3503.

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will go on sale at the end of this month, i.e., June 2025. Let's take a look at the features of the upcoming entry-level version of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter. The new affordable e-scooter will be based on the Chetak 2903, the best-selling variant in the brand's portfolio.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter: What can you expect?

It is currently priced at Rs 99,998 (ex-showroom). The new EV scooter is expected to receive several upgrades over the Chetak 2903. Building on the success of the 35 series platform, which debuted in December last year, Bajaj aims to further strengthen its EV portfolio by launching another affordable model in its lineup.

Speaking of updates, Bajaj is expected to increase the riding range and make some changes to the chassis to bring it on par with the Chetak 35 series. It has better under-seat storage and a floor-wide-mounted battery pack. With these upgrades, the company will have to keep prices in check to ensure value for money for customers.

In addition, Bajaj says the Indian electric vehicle industry will face supply chain-related issues. This is said to be due to China's ban on the import of rare earth magnets needed for vehicle manufacturing. These are used in the manufacture of electric motors. This move will affect the availability of rare earth magnets. This may also delay the launch of the brand's upcoming entry-level electric scooter. However, there is no confirmation from the company about whether there will be a delay or not.

With the rapid growth of the electric vehicle segment in India, Bajaj expects the electric vehicle sector to grow by 20-25% in FY2026. 25% of Bajaj's total domestic revenue now comes from the sale of electric two-wheelers. The Chetak e-scooter series became the highest-selling model in the electric two-wheeler segment in the fourth quarter of FY2025.