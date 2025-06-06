Katra To Srinagar In 3 Hrs: What Makes Kashmir Version Of Vande Bharat Trains Special

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurateS the first Vande Bharat Express train to Kashmir today from Jammu after the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

Modi will flag off train services from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) railway station in Jammu's Katra to Srinagar Kashmir. On the occasion, Modi will also flag off another train from Srinagar to Katra.

| Chenab Railway Bridge: Top 10 features of world's highest railway bridge

So far, trains have been running between Banihal and Baramulla, north of Srinagar in the Kashmir valle , and between Jammu, Udhampur and Katra in the Jammu region.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after 'Operation Sindoor' – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan launched on 7 May in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Today's event would mean first trains plying between Kashmir Valley and rest of the country. The first passenger train will set off from Delhi and reach Srinagar via the pilgrim town Katra.

Climate-Specific Vande Bharat

The Kashmir version of Vande Bharat Express trains are designed to handle the harsh winter conditions of the Himalayas. The Vande Bharat Express being put to service on the Jammu-Srinagar route is specifically engineered to withstand severe winter conditions in the Himalayan region.

| PM Modi to flag off Kashmir's first train to rest of India today

The train maintains efficient functionality at temperatures dropping to minus 20 degrees Celsius. The incorporation of heated windscreens, sophisticated heating mechanisms and thermally insulated lavatories will ensure year-round operations

The train is equipped with climate-specific adaptations to provide advanced heating systems in sub-zero temperatures, driver's front lookout glass embedded with heating elements for defrosting, and to ensure clear visibility during harsh winters.

Katra to Srinagar in 3 hours?

With the flag-off on Friday, Kashmir will have a year-round railway access to the rest of India.

Through Vande Bharat train moving on the Chenab bridge , it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours.

Regular operations of the two new Vande Bharat Express trains to Kashmir will begin on 7, June 2025, the day after the inauguration.

| PM Modi to flag off first Vande Bharat train to Srinagar on Friday

Initially, services will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar. The Jammu Tawi railway station is currently being redeveloped. Once finished, the Vande Bharat Express will extend to Jammu from Srinagar, officials said

Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Schedule

- Train number 26401/26402: Train 26401 will depart Katra at 8:10 AM, reaching Srinagar at 11:08 AM, with a stop at Banihal at 9:58 AM.

- Train 26402 will leave Srinagar at 2:00 PM, arriving in Katra at 4:48 PM, stopping at Banihal at 3:10 PM. This train will not run on Tuesdays.

With the inauguration of Vande Bharat, Kashmir gains year-round railway access to the rest of India.

- Train number 26403/26404: Train 26404 will depart Srinagar at 8:00 AM, reaching Katra at 10:58 AM, with a stop at Banihal at 9:02 AM.

-Train 26403 will leave Katra at 2:55 PM, arriving in Srinagar at 5:53 PM, stopping at Banihal at 4:40 PM. This train will not run on Wednesdays.



The Vande Bharat Express will significantly reduce travel time between Katra and Srinagar.

The train is specially designed to withstand extreme Himalayan winter conditions. This project marks a milestone in improving connectivity and boosting tourism in Kashmir.

Key Takeaways